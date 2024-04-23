Funds post record sell-off in CBOT soyaaoil as US supplies build

NAPERVILLE, (Illinois): Large speculators have again adopted strongly bearish views in Chicago-traded soyabean oil just a couple weeks after having quickly abandoned them, emphasizing the recent heaviness in global vegetable oil prices.

In the week ended April 16, money managers’ net short position in CBOT soyabean oil futures and options surged to 53,295 contracts from 4,128 a week earlier, the largest weekly net selling in records back to 2006.

End users and other speculators were on the opposite side. Other reportable traders were net buyers of more than 19,000 soyaoil futures and options contracts, a weekly record, and market participants such as merchants and processors were net buyers of almost 27,000 contracts, the most since late 2022. Soyabean oil futures fell more than 5% in the week ended April 16, facing the sharpest slide yet this year.

US soyaoil demand amid the recent renewable diesel push has been somewhat disappointing, and domestic soyaoil stocks have risen to 10-month highs, surpassing analyst predictions.

Money managers’ recent moves in CBOT soyabean meal reflect the unwinding of long oil-short meal positions.