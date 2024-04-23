Official spot rate firm on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained stable and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, told Business Recorder that in terms of pricing, cotton rates in both Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund, while phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024