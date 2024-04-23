Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-23

Official spot rate firm on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained stable and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst ...
Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2024 03:41am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained stable and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, told Business Recorder that in terms of pricing, cotton rates in both Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund, while phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman Polyester Fiber

Comments

200 characters

Official spot rate firm on cotton market

Jul-Mar FDI inflows decline 10pc YoY

Pakistan, Iran agree to ban terrorist organisations

‘Security reasons’: No media interaction with Raisi

TIP slams NTDC for not awarding it contract

Guided by SIFC: Power Division updated on NPGCL-Ningbo pact

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Chronic power defaulters: Govt faces challenging task of over Rs1trn recovery

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Pakistan ‘highly vulnerable’ to impacts of climate change: WB

SECP imposes some curbs on modaraba companies

Read more stories