Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge of IGP Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: An officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) Ali Nasir Rizvi, BS-20, on Monday, assumed the charge of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the city police stated that the newly-appointed chief visited the Martyrs Memorial for Fateha before assuming charge.

Rizvi was appointed after former IGP Akbar Nasir Khan relinquished the charge on March 30. The new IG assumed office after he was relieved by the Punjab government. He was earlier performing his duties as deputy inspector general (DIG) operations, Lahore and belongs to the 31st Common batch of the PSP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024