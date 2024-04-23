NA reinstates membership of two PTI members

ISLAMABAD: In a goodwill gesture to “pacify” an enraged opposition, the National Assembly on Monday passed a motion to reinstate the membership of two “rowdy and troublemaker” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers – Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan – on the latter’s request.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the motion, which was passed by the house. He referred the proviso of sub-rule 2 of Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, proposing the termination of the suspension of MNAs Jamshed Ahmed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan, imposed by the NA on April 19, 2024.

The motion was successfully adopted by the house.

At the onset of the session, the opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub requested NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to reconsider the decision to suspend the membership of two MNAs through a motion and reinstate their membership.

It is noteworthy that Speaker NA Sadiq, following a motion, on Friday suspended the memberships of two MNAs for the current NA session due to the use of “abusive language” during the president’s parliamentary address.

Amir Dogar, the PTI-backed SIC lawmaker, also called upon the chair to reinstate the membership of the two MPs, saying the business advisory committee would deliberate on preventing such situations from arising in future.

Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarian (PPPP)’s Naveed Qamar said that the suspension of two MNAs is an extreme measure.

He said that it is his ninth term as member National Assembly and given his vast parliamentary experience, he sees noting more imperative than parliamentary performance.

He stressed that parliament represents both the government and the opposition, underscoring the symbiotic relationship between a robust parliament and a strong opposition, essential for addressing the people’s concerns.

While acknowledging the right to protest, he emphasized the prioritisation of resolving public issues through proper channels.

The law minister emphasized the importance of conducting protests in a respectful manner besides emphasizing the oath taken to abide by the constitution and laws of the country.

Speaking on a point of order, at the same time, the opposition leader in NA raised the “massive rigging” during Sunday’s by-polls, saying the personnel of spy agencies rigged the polls by donning the uniform of Punjab Police, which is not acceptable.

He also said that there are a total of five intelligence agencies in the country and “we would like to know whose people were they who rigged the polls by donning the uniform of Punjab Police”.

He highlighted the detention of MNA Munawar Manj by police for approximately 12 hours, besides misbehaving with him and Barrister Gohar. The NA speaker assured a review of their privilege motions.

