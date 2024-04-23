Pakistan-Iran relations ‘bedrock of our foreign policy,’ says Senate chairman Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that strong bilateral ties between Iran and Pakistan are “grounded in shared values and cultural heritage, which serve as the bedrock of foreign policy and contribute to regional stability and prosperity.”

He shared these views, Monday, in a meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and his delegates who are on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

Gilani highlighted the “deep historical ties between his family and Iran, tracing back to his ancestor Hazrat Ghaus ul Azam, and reiterated the personal significance of his past visits to Iran in which he emphasised the importance of bilateral dialogue in strengthening relations between the two nations,” according to an official statement.

He recalled that Iran was the first country to recognise Pakistan in 1947.

The chairman Senate underscored the need for greater inter-parliamentary engagements and exchange programmes aimed at bolstering the capacity and expertise of parliamentary staff, the statement said.

He also underscored the “paramount importance” of high-level engagements in advancing regional cooperation and bilateral relations, the statement added.

Gilani shared concerns over the recent developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir, highlighting the volatile situation and extending gratitude for Iran’s continued support towards the just cause of the Kashmiri people, the statement said.

He, according to the statement, highlighted opportunities in diverse sectors which could mutually benefit both the countries.

The two leaders stressed the importance of joint efforts in addressing regional security challenges, including counterterrorism and border security, reaffirming their commitment to dialogue and cooperation in maintaining peace and stability in the region, the press release said.

They expressed optimism for the future of Pak-Iran relations and reiterating their commitment to further strengthening cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest, it added.

The Iranian president “appreciated Gilani’s historical link with Iran and acknowledged his spiritual bond,” the statement mentioned.

The significance of promoting cultural and educational exchanges between the two nations, fostering greater understanding and goodwill among the people, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in education, science, and technology was also stressed in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024