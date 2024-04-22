Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia has up to 25,000 troops trying to storm Chasiv Yar area, Kyiv says

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2024 10:26pm

KYIV: Russia has a force of 20,000-25,000 troops trying to storm the eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar and surrounding villages, Ukraine’s military said on Monday, describing the situation in the area as difficult.

Ukraine has full control of Chasiv Yar, which lies on strategic high ground in the partially-occupied Donetsk region, but Kyiv’s top commander has said Russia wants to capture the town by May 9 when it marks Soviet Victory Day in World War Two.

“The situation around the town is difficult, however the situation is controllable… Our defenders are both receiving reinforcement and stabilising the line,” said Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the eastern military command.

Russia to bite off much more of Ukraine, Putin ally Medvedev says

“It’s somewhere around 20,000-25,000 Russian servicemen trying to storm Chasiv Yar and the outskirts of settlements near it,” he said in televised comments on public broadcaster Suspilne.

The capture of Chasiv Yar would bring Russia closer to two strategically important cities under Ukrainian control, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Russia has already been inching forward, but long-delayed U.S. military assistance is expected to reach Ukraine relieving critical ammunition shortages in a matter of days following its expected final approval this week.

“It is difficult for our soldiers, but receiving the necessary assistance will even out the situation,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukraine’s military Russia-Ukraine war World War Two

Comments

200 characters

Russia has up to 25,000 troops trying to storm Chasiv Yar area, Kyiv says

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

Rupee registers minor loss against US dollar

In a first, KSE-100 shoots past 71,000 after 524-point gain

President Zardari receives Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi

Aurangzeb pitches Pakistan’s ‘competitive advantages’ in meeting with UAE businesses

Highest in nearly 3 years: Pakistan’s REER index surges to 104.07 in March 2024

Retreat from record high: gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

US crude futures climb back into positive territory

Trump lawyer defends $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case

11 terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

Read more stories