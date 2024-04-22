Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks rise ahead of tech earnings

AFP Published 22 Apr, 2024 07:40pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks bounced early Monday as markets attempt to rebound from last week’s losses amid worries about earnings and geopolitical troubles.

The Nasdaq on Friday sank more than two percent as traders feared a rout in Netflix shares after earnings would be repeated this week when Amazon, Microsoft and other tech giants report results.

Investors are also edgy about the brittle situation in the Middle East as they adjust to expectations of less easing in US monetary policy than previously thought.

Wall St ticks up on megacaps, earnings boost

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 38,010.60.

The broad-based S&P gained 0.3 percent to 4,983.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 15,378.53.

Among individual companies, Tesla fell 3.2 percent following another round of price cuts in the latest sign of intensifying competition among electric vehicles. The company will report results this week.

Nike slid 0.4 percent after disclosing to state officials in Oregon that it plans to cut 740 jobs from its headquarters.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks rise ahead of tech earnings

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

Rupee registers minor loss against US dollar

In a first, KSE-100 shoots past 71,000 after 524-point gain

President Zardari receives Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi

Aurangzeb pitches Pakistan’s ‘competitive advantages’ in meeting with UAE businesses

Highest in nearly 3 years: Pakistan’s REER index surges to 104.07 in March 2024

Retreat from record high: gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

US crude futures climb back into positive territory

Trump lawyer defends $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case

11 terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

Read more stories