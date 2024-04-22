Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Southern China storms kill four, force mass evacuations

AFP Published 22 Apr, 2024 05:12pm
This aerial photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a general view of flooded buildings and streets after heavy rains in Qingyuan city, in China’s southern Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
This aerial photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a general view of flooded buildings and streets after heavy rains in Qingyuan city, in China’s southern Guangdong province. Photo: AFP

BEIJING: Four people are dead and 10 others missing following storms that battered southern China, state media said Monday, with tens of thousands evacuated from areas hit by torrential downpours.

Heavy rain has descended upon the vast southern province of Guangdong in recent days, swelling rivers and raising fears of severe flooding that state media said could be of the sort only “seen around once a century”.

“Three deaths were reported in Zhaoqing City while the remaining one is a rescuer in Shaoguan City,” state news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

Ten others remain missing as search and rescue efforts in the area continue to be carried out, said Xinhua.

China is no stranger to extreme weather but recent years have seen the country hit by severe floods, grinding droughts and record heat.

70 killed as Afghanistan hit by heavy rains

More than 110,000 people have been relocated across Guangdong, according to Xinhua.

Of those, more than 45,000 were evacuated from the northern city of Qingyuan, which straddles the banks of the Bei River, a tributary in the wider Pearl River Delta, state media reported Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected to continue on Monday, with meteorological authorities forecasting “thunderstorms and strong winds in Guangdong’s coastal waters” – a stretch of sea bordering major cities including Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Yellow alert

Neighbouring provinces, including parts of Fujian, Guizhou and Guangxi, will also be affected by “short-term heavy rainfall”, the National Meteorological Centre said.

“It is expected that the main impact period of strong convection will last from daytime until night,” it added.

Authorities on Monday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms – the second-lowest in its four-tier system – with high levels of precipitation expected to continue across large swathes of the country.

Guangdong province is China’s densely populated manufacturing heartland, home to around 127 million people.

In the town of Jiangwan, six people were injured and a number were trapped in landslides caused by heavy rain on Sunday, state media reported.

Photographs published by state broadcaster CCTV showed waterfront homes destroyed by a wall of brown mud, and people sheltering in a soaked public sports court.

CCTV reported Sunday that floods as high as 5.8 metres (19 feet) above the warning limit would strike in Pearl River tributaries on Monday morning.

Climate change driven by human-emitted greenhouse gases makes extreme weather events more frequent and intense, and China is the world’s biggest emitter.

China rains floods

Comments

200 characters

Southern China storms kill four, force mass evacuations

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

Rupee registers minor loss against US dollar

In a first, KSE-100 shoots past 71,000 after 524-point gain

Aurangzeb pitches Pakistan’s ‘competitive advantages’ in meeting with UAE businesses

Highest in nearly 3 years: Pakistan’s REER index surges to 104.07 in March 2024

Retreat from record high: gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Brent falls to $86 as traders unfazed by Mideast conflict

11 terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

Aurangzeb says IMF ‘very receptive’ in agreeing to ‘larger, longer programme’: report

First oil discovery made in Mari D&PL

Read more stories