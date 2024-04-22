AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Police provide fool-proof security for peaceful conduct of by-polls

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

LAHORE: City Police remained fully alert for the peaceful and secure conduct of the by-elections 2024. Lahore Police with 24 SPs, 45 SDPOs, 168 Inspectors, SHOs and Incharges Investigation along with more than 17,000 police officials fulfilled their security duties for the by-elections.

The CCPO mentioned that lady police constables were also on duty for the security of women polling stations and women voters. As many as 195 pickets were established on entry and exit routes of Lahore and polling stations across the city were on high alert.

To ensure the peace during the electoral process, voters were allowed entry into polling stations after three-tiered security clearance. Additionally, Anti-Riot Forces and Reserve Forces were on stand by to handle any untoward situations. The spokesperson added that senior police officers were continuously monitoring the situation in the field.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that Lahore Police provided foolproof security for the peaceful and secure conduct of the by-elections.

He mentioned that actions were taken in accordance with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Code of Conduct on the polling day. The CCPO Lahore underlined that Lahore Police strictly followed a zero-tolerance policy on the display of weapons and firing incidents.

Effective monitoring was ensured through control rooms and CCTV cameras during polling day. Bilal Siddique Kamyana further stated that Elite, Dolphin, and Police Response Unit (PRU) teams patrolled the city effectively during the polling day. He added that Lahore Police front-line soldiers demonstrated excellent performance on the election day.

