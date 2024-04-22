AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Plan to enhance poultry industry

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

KARACHI: Sindh Food Authority and Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department are planning to work together to enhance poultry industry, focusing on food safety and hygiene principles.

This was said by Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, while visiting Directorate of Poultry Breeding Farming Nutrition at Poultry Research Institute (PRI) Korangi.

On this occasion, Agha Fakhar said that we were chalking out a comprehensive program taking farmer, wholesaler and retailer associations on board to ensure consumers’ access to safe, healthy and hygienic poultry products in the market. He said that the PRI lab would be made functional in public private partnership mode in order to provide training to the university students of the concerned department and people associated to the poultry business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Food Authority poultry industry Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department

