AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-22

Injured Customs officials: Station Commander inquires after health at DHQ

APP Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Station Commander Dera Brigadier Amir Hayat on Sunday inquired after the health of injured Customs officials at DHQ hospital here.

The station commander visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dera Ismail Khan and inquired after the health of under treatment officials of Customs, who got injured in a terrorist attack here near Yarik Toll Plaza late Saturday night.

It is worth mentioning here that three people including two Customs officials were killed and two others got injured when unknown terrorists attacked a vehicle of customs officials near Yarik Toll Plaza on Bannu road in the limits of Yarik police station late Saturday night.

Health FBR DHQ hospitals Customs officials DHQ Dera Ismail Khan DHQ

Comments

200 characters

Injured Customs officials: Station Commander inquires after health at DHQ

IMF Executive board meetings scheduled till May 1: Pakistan not yet on the agenda

Details of security expenditure on 28 CPEC projects sought

Crisis-Resilient Social Protection programme: World Bank to approve $270m additional financing next month

Raisi to arrive today amid ME tensions

Khamenei praises ‘success’ of military after Israel attack

US aid shows Ukraine will not be ‘second Afghanistan’: Zelensky

Sans formal govt approval: CPPA-G expresses inability to supply power to RSEZ

Five waves of UBS layoffs to start in June

Sustainable nitrogen management: Ministry decides to reach out to stakeholders

By-elections: PML-N takes lead

Read more stories