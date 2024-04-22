Man kills friend in DHA

KARACHI: A man killed his friend near Phase 5 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi a few minutes after he had an altercation with him, police said on Sunday.

Fahad Khan made 55-year-old Humayun get out of the car he was driving and then sprayed him with bullets, resulting in his instant death. Giving further details, the police said that the deceased was sitting with his friends in an apartment near Sea View area of the city when Fahad came there and had an exchange of hot words with him. However, their friends intervened and calmed them down.

And when later Humayun left for his home along with his friend in a car, Fahad followed him to his home, adding there he intercepted him, made him a light from the car and then pumped bullets into his body.