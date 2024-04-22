More aid sent to Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said Pakistan has dispatched its eighth tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza through sea.

The 400 tonnes of aid consists of “winterized tents, tarpaulins, blankets, medicines and food supplies”.

In a post on X, Dar said the shipment would be received by the Pakistani Ambassador to Egypt at Port Said and handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward delivery to the people of Gaza.

“Pakistan remains committed to addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” he said.

