AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan send New Zealand in to bat in second T20I

AFP Published 20 Apr, 2024 07:42pm

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The clear weather is in contrast to Thursday’s first game which was cut short to five-over-a-side before being abandoned after just two balls in New Zealand’s batting due to intermittent rain.

Pakistan kept the same eleven of the first game, having handed T20I caps to batter Usman Khan, spinner Abrar Ahmed and allrounder Muhammad Irfan Khan on Thursday.

Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I called off due to rain

New Zealand, missing nine players due to the Indian Premier League, brought in Cole McConchie in place of unwell Josh Clarkson.

The remaining matches are in Rawalpindi on April 21 and in Lahore on April 25 and 27.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Aleem Dar (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

T20 Pakistan vs New Zealand

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan send New Zealand in to bat in second T20I

CPEC strengthening economic, cultural ties between Pakistan and China: PM Shehbaz

Those already registered with sales tax department: Balance sheet filing requirement relaxed

10-year solar panel manufacturing policy finalised

Pakistan rejects US move to sanction firms for allegedly aiding its missile programme

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 to new record-high in Pakistan

Another 29 killed in Afghanistan rains

Anti-smuggling drive: Pull your socks up, PM tells LEAs, agencies

China's imports of Russian oil near record high in March

Rs233m scam involving textile unit uncovered

Aurangzeb, SFD CEO discuss funding for dam, highway

Read more stories