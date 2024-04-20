AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas leader Haniyeh to hold Turkiye talks

AFP Published 20 Apr, 2024 12:12pm

ISTANBUL: Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh will meet Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday with Middle East tensions at a high after Israel’s reported attack on Iran and Gaza bracing for a new Israeli offensive.

Erdogan has sought but failed to establish a foothold as a mediator in the Palestinian conflict. And he has remained discreet about his meetings with the Hamas head.

“We will keep the agenda between us and Mr Haniyeh,” Erdogan said when questioned by journalists on Friday.

But with Qatar saying it will reassess its role as a mediator between Hamas and Israel, Erdogan sent his Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Doha on Wednesday in a new sign that he wants a role.

“Even if only I, Tayyip Erdogan, remain, I will continue as long as God gives me my life, to defend the Palestinian struggle and to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people,” the president said Wednesday when he announced Hamiyeh’s looming visit.

Hamas leader Haniyeh to visit Turkiye this weekend: Erdogan

Hamas has had an office in Turkiye since 2011 when Turkiye helped secure the agreement for the group to free Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Erdogan has maintained links with Haniyeh, who has been a frequent visitor.

Foreign Minister Fidan was a past head of Turkish intelligence and the country provided information and passports to Hamas officials, including Haniyeh, according to Sinan Ciddi, a Turkiye specialist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington. This has never been confirmed by Turkish authorities, however.

Erdogan slams Israel

If Qatar withdraws from mediation efforts, Turkiye could seek to increase its mediation profile, based on its Hamas links, and Fidan will on Saturday hold talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Israel has said it is preparing an offensive against the Gaza city of Rafah and the reported Israeli attack on the Iranian province of Isfahan has only clouded hopes of a peace breakthrough.

But Erdogan can only expect a “very limited” role because of his outspoken condemnation of Israel and its actions in Gaza, according to Ciddi.

Three sons of Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike

Last year, the Turkish leader likened the tactics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and called Israel a “terrorist state” because of its offensive against Hamas after October 7 attacks on Israel.

Ciddi said Erdogan would not be welcome in Israel and at most might be able to pass messages between Palestinian and Israel negotiators.

The expert said that Turkiye would not have a major influence either over Hamas in deciding the fate of hostages it has held since October 7.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 34,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children. According to the territory’s health ministry.

According to press reports, that have never been denied, Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders were in Istanbul when the attacks were launched. They were requested to quietly leave after a photo showed them celebrating the deadly assault, the report said.

Haniyeh returned to Turkiye in January and met Fidan.

The Hamas chief has not met Erdogan since he and Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas held talks with the Turkish president in July 2023.

Tayyip Erdogan Hamas attack Israel Hamas conflict Israeli Hamas war Imsail Haniyeh

Comments

200 characters

Hamas leader Haniyeh to hold Turkiye talks

Those already registered with sales tax department: Balance sheet filing requirement relaxed

10-year solar panel manufacturing policy finalised

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 to new record-high in Pakistan

Anti-smuggling drive: Pull your socks up, PM tells LEAs, agencies

Rs233m scam involving textile unit uncovered

Aurangzeb, SFD CEO discuss funding for dam, highway

Tesla’s Elon Musk postpones India trip, sources say

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Aurangzeb

Payments issue with CPPA-G: Shanghai Electric lodges complaint with PM

LlVE system implemented to deal with challenge of mis-invoicing

Read more stories