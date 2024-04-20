AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Iranian President to arrive on 22nd

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Pakistan on April 22 despite the latest escalation between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Diplomatic sources told Business Recorder that the visit by the Iranian president will be held as per schedule and there has been no change in his scheduled trip to Islamabad despite the country’s latest escalation with Israel.

They said that the security team of the Iranian president is already in town and on Friday were also given a visit to Nur Khan Airbase where the Iranian president will be given a warm welcome upon his arrival in the country.

During his stay in Islamabad, the sources said that the Iranian president will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other senior civil and military leadership of the country.

They said that the talks will focus on bilateral relations, cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment and energy, besides exchanging views on regional and international issues, particularly the situation in the Middle East and the continued genocide of the Palestinian people by the Israeli occupation forces and its misadventures in the region.

