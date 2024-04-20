AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,399 Increased By 104.2 (1.43%)
BR30 24,136 Increased By 282 (1.18%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-20

US influence in ME region significantly reduced: Speakers

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a roundtable discussion on Friday underscored that the latest escalations in the Middle East, particularly the onset of direct conflict between Iran and Israel and the ongoing genocide in Gaza, have ushered in a New Middle East where the long-held myth of Israeli invincibility stands fractured and the US influence in the region significantly reduced.

The discussion was organised at the Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) titled, “Israel’s Gaza Genocide: Specter of a Widening War”. The participants were of the view that the redefining of regional power dynamics has prompted a critical re-evaluation of strategies by key stakeholders.

Shireen Mazari, while opening the debate as the chair of the session, said that “US had been setting the stage for the widening conflict for a while in terms of providing the strategic environment on the ground by not fulfilling the responsibility to protect, and allowing blatant violations of the genocide convention, humanitarian law, Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and gathering of military alliances on the ground.”

She regretted the silence of Muslim countries, especially the Arab world on the massacre in Gaza and warned that if these countries that are at the “crux of the evolving new world” do not act pro-actively by accepting the new reality, they would suffer for not keeping up with the changing times.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said the events that started with “Toofan Al-Aqsa” on October 7 have jolted the Western-led security architecture in the region and three new realities have emerged in the shape of shattering of the status quo in the Middle East that had been built by Israel and US; resurgence of terrorism both by state and non-state actors; and intensification of the new cold war unleashed by US against China, Russia and Iran.

He said that in the new situation, Israel has on the one hand lost the war in Gaza politically, legally, and morally as its genocide has rallied the global south in support of Palestine; it has on the other buried Modi-Biden’s India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor under “the rubble of Gaza”.

He said that though chances of aggravation of conventional direct conflict between Iran and Israel were dim, there was a greater worry that a “shadow war” between the two would intensify. He believed one of the ways Israel would try to destabilise Iran would be to exploit its ethnic minorities, which could in turn affect Iran-Pakistan ties as well.

Senator Farhatullah Babar, while talking about the start of a direct conflict between Israel and Iran, said that Iran’s reply had broken the myth of the invincibility of Israel by sending a strong message that no matter how sophisticated the air defences of the Zionist state, targets can still be hit.

He argued that though Iran’s retaliation against the missile strike on its Damascus Consulate and Israel’s claimed counterattack in Isfahan early Friday morning have been symbolic with both sides showing restraint in executing them, Tehran has successfully demonstrated its capability to respond to provocations.

Babar suggested that the Pakistan government should during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s upcoming visit signal categorical support for Palestine’s full membership of the United Nations, besides declaring commitment to the Iran–Pakistan gas pipeline.

Senator Afrasiab Khattak expressed his worry that the rise of extremism because of the aggravating conflict in the Middle East would affect Pakistan and its neighbourhood the most. He proposed that Pakistan should, therefore, continue with the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), strengthen ties with Iran and change its Afghanistan policy to safeguard its interests in the evolving situation.

He said Iran has won this round of the conflict by delaying the recognition of Israel by Arab states and highlighting the Palestine crisis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

US Middle East Shireen Mazari Gaza Islamabad Policy Institute

Comments

200 characters

US influence in ME region significantly reduced: Speakers

Anti-smuggling drive: Pull your socks up, PM tells LEAs, agencies

Aurangzeb, SFD CEO discuss funding for dam, highway

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Aurangzeb

Payments issue with CPPA-G: Shanghai Electric lodges complaint with PM

10-year solar panel manufacturing policy finalised

LlVE system implemented to deal with challenge of mis-invoicing

Govt apprises NA about its approach to prices of POL products

MPC meeting on 29th

SBP and NBP: Customs authorities directed to deposit all valuable articles

Rs233m scam involving textile unit uncovered

Read more stories