US influence in ME region significantly reduced: Speakers

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a roundtable discussion on Friday underscored that the latest escalations in the Middle East, particularly the onset of direct conflict between Iran and Israel and the ongoing genocide in Gaza, have ushered in a New Middle East where the long-held myth of Israeli invincibility stands fractured and the US influence in the region significantly reduced.

The discussion was organised at the Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) titled, “Israel’s Gaza Genocide: Specter of a Widening War”. The participants were of the view that the redefining of regional power dynamics has prompted a critical re-evaluation of strategies by key stakeholders.

Shireen Mazari, while opening the debate as the chair of the session, said that “US had been setting the stage for the widening conflict for a while in terms of providing the strategic environment on the ground by not fulfilling the responsibility to protect, and allowing blatant violations of the genocide convention, humanitarian law, Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and gathering of military alliances on the ground.”

She regretted the silence of Muslim countries, especially the Arab world on the massacre in Gaza and warned that if these countries that are at the “crux of the evolving new world” do not act pro-actively by accepting the new reality, they would suffer for not keeping up with the changing times.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said the events that started with “Toofan Al-Aqsa” on October 7 have jolted the Western-led security architecture in the region and three new realities have emerged in the shape of shattering of the status quo in the Middle East that had been built by Israel and US; resurgence of terrorism both by state and non-state actors; and intensification of the new cold war unleashed by US against China, Russia and Iran.

He said that in the new situation, Israel has on the one hand lost the war in Gaza politically, legally, and morally as its genocide has rallied the global south in support of Palestine; it has on the other buried Modi-Biden’s India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor under “the rubble of Gaza”.

He said that though chances of aggravation of conventional direct conflict between Iran and Israel were dim, there was a greater worry that a “shadow war” between the two would intensify. He believed one of the ways Israel would try to destabilise Iran would be to exploit its ethnic minorities, which could in turn affect Iran-Pakistan ties as well.

Senator Farhatullah Babar, while talking about the start of a direct conflict between Israel and Iran, said that Iran’s reply had broken the myth of the invincibility of Israel by sending a strong message that no matter how sophisticated the air defences of the Zionist state, targets can still be hit.

He argued that though Iran’s retaliation against the missile strike on its Damascus Consulate and Israel’s claimed counterattack in Isfahan early Friday morning have been symbolic with both sides showing restraint in executing them, Tehran has successfully demonstrated its capability to respond to provocations.

Babar suggested that the Pakistan government should during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s upcoming visit signal categorical support for Palestine’s full membership of the United Nations, besides declaring commitment to the Iran–Pakistan gas pipeline.

Senator Afrasiab Khattak expressed his worry that the rise of extremism because of the aggravating conflict in the Middle East would affect Pakistan and its neighbourhood the most. He proposed that Pakistan should, therefore, continue with the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), strengthen ties with Iran and change its Afghanistan policy to safeguard its interests in the evolving situation.

He said Iran has won this round of the conflict by delaying the recognition of Israel by Arab states and highlighting the Palestine crisis.

