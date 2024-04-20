AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,399 Increased By 104.2 (1.43%)
BR30 24,136 Increased By 282 (1.18%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-20

Turkish investor team meets PM

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: A Turkish investor delegation on Friday met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed deep interest in investing in Pakistan, said Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister said that the people of Pakistan and Turkey have a long-standing brotherly relationship spanning centuries and Pakistan wants to further strengthen economic relations and trade partnership with Turkey.

He further stated that reforms have been made in the system to take full advantage of the potential of foreign investment in Pakistan.

Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mehmet Pachaji, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Terminal YAPI Cenk Coskun, and other Turkish and Pakistani officials participated in the meeting.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and hospitality on behalf of Pakistan.

Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Ahad Cheema, Prime Minister's Coordinator Ehsan Afzal, and relevant senior officials participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PM Shehbaz Sharif Turkish investors PM office Pakistan ad Turkiye

Comments

200 characters

Turkish investor team meets PM

Anti-smuggling drive: Pull your socks up, PM tells LEAs, agencies

Aurangzeb, SFD CEO discuss funding for dam, highway

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Aurangzeb

Payments issue with CPPA-G: Shanghai Electric lodges complaint with PM

10-year solar panel manufacturing policy finalised

LlVE system implemented to deal with challenge of mis-invoicing

Govt apprises NA about its approach to prices of POL products

MPC meeting on 29th

SBP and NBP: Customs authorities directed to deposit all valuable articles

Rs233m scam involving textile unit uncovered

Read more stories