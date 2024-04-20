Turkish investor team meets PM

ISLAMABAD: A Turkish investor delegation on Friday met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed deep interest in investing in Pakistan, said Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister said that the people of Pakistan and Turkey have a long-standing brotherly relationship spanning centuries and Pakistan wants to further strengthen economic relations and trade partnership with Turkey.

He further stated that reforms have been made in the system to take full advantage of the potential of foreign investment in Pakistan.

Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mehmet Pachaji, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Terminal YAPI Cenk Coskun, and other Turkish and Pakistani officials participated in the meeting.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and hospitality on behalf of Pakistan.

Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Ahad Cheema, Prime Minister's Coordinator Ehsan Afzal, and relevant senior officials participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024