Revamping plan of Mian Munshi Hospital reviewed

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Food Minister Bilal Yasin visited Government Mian Munshi Hospital to review the on ground situation in the hospital.

Chief Planning Officer of Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Abdul Haq Bhatti, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, Prof. Dr. Abrar Ashraf, Prof Moin, MS Dr. Akhtar, Dr. Ahmed, well known businessman Bashir Ahmed and officers of C&W were present.

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Bilal Yasin made a detailed visit to Government Mian Munshi Hospital and reviewed the revamping plan. They also reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients. Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and C&W officers briefed the provincial ministers.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that there is an urgent need to improve the condition of Government Mian Munshi Hospital. This hospital is a huge treatment facility for the population of thousands of people on the band road and adjoining areas. The major responsibility for completing the revamping project in the hospital lies with the MS and related institutions, he said. “We will not tolerate any lapse in the revamping project at Mian Munshi Hospital; there is no dearth of funds for revamping and other up-gradation projects in Government Mian Munshi Hospital,” Salman said, adding: “After the facility of CT scan in this hospital, it will be very easy for the patients. Government will soon complete the project of trauma center and central oxygen supply in Mian Munshi Hospital.”

Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yasin said that the government wants to see Mian Munshi Hospital as a state-of-the-art hospital. There will be no compromise on the quality of the revamping project in the hospital and the firms delaying the revamping project will be blacklisted, he warned.

