AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,399 Increased By 104.2 (1.43%)
BR30 24,136 Increased By 282 (1.18%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-20

Possession of plots: Officers advised to expedite process in new industrial zones

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

KARACHI: Provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has advised officers of industrial department to expedite process of giving possession of plots in new industrial zones so that new industries might be established at earliest to eradicate unemployment in the province.,

He advised officials to maintain good working relationship with industrialists and business community to boost business activities in the province.

Chairing an introductory meeting of industries and commerce department, he said he will visit industrial sites to see ground realities there.

He also directed to improve infrastructure of industrial zones, to remove encroachment, ensure timely release of the salaries of the employees.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo expressed his hope that the officers of the department would work hard to achieve the targets as chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to see industrial revolution in Sindh.

He directed to take action against ghost employees and to make biometric system functional to ensure attendance of the employees.

Secretary Industries Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri and other officers also attended the meeting. Secretary Industries Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch and MD SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri briefed provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo about ongoing development schemes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

business community Jam Ikramullah Dharejo plots industrialists industrial zones

Comments

200 characters

Possession of plots: Officers advised to expedite process in new industrial zones

Anti-smuggling drive: Pull your socks up, PM tells LEAs, agencies

Aurangzeb, SFD CEO discuss funding for dam, highway

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Aurangzeb

Payments issue with CPPA-G: Shanghai Electric lodges complaint with PM

10-year solar panel manufacturing policy finalised

LlVE system implemented to deal with challenge of mis-invoicing

Govt apprises NA about its approach to prices of POL products

MPC meeting on 29th

SBP and NBP: Customs authorities directed to deposit all valuable articles

Rs233m scam involving textile unit uncovered

Read more stories