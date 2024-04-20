Possession of plots: Officers advised to expedite process in new industrial zones

KARACHI: Provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has advised officers of industrial department to expedite process of giving possession of plots in new industrial zones so that new industries might be established at earliest to eradicate unemployment in the province.,

He advised officials to maintain good working relationship with industrialists and business community to boost business activities in the province.

Chairing an introductory meeting of industries and commerce department, he said he will visit industrial sites to see ground realities there.

He also directed to improve infrastructure of industrial zones, to remove encroachment, ensure timely release of the salaries of the employees.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo expressed his hope that the officers of the department would work hard to achieve the targets as chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to see industrial revolution in Sindh.

He directed to take action against ghost employees and to make biometric system functional to ensure attendance of the employees.

Secretary Industries Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri and other officers also attended the meeting. Secretary Industries Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch and MD SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri briefed provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo about ongoing development schemes.

