KUHN intends to provide equipment controlling air pollution

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

LAHORE: Representatives of KUHN, a leading machinery manufacturing company, has expressed its intention to provide equipment with cutting edge technology to control air pollution in Punjab province on subsidized rates.

KUHN Director Sales (Asia) Stephane Oden disclosed this during a meeting with Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani in Punjab Assembly on Friday.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the agricultural sector is our first priority which can restore our economy. He said that the Punjab government is ensuring the implementation of mechanization program under agriculture revamping.

In Punjab, 27,000 locally produced agricultural machines will be provided at 60% subsidy in the next two years. He said that loan facility is also being provided to private sector dealers at 7% markup to import hi-tech machines. Chief Minister, Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif desired to minimize the import duty on mechanization.

During this meeting, Stephen Oden said that KUHN is the world's largest agricultural machinery manufacturing company and its annual turnover is 15 billion Euros. â€œWe plan to start a program to provide new equipment at subsidized cost to control air pollution in Punjab.

Machines developed by using modern technology for seeding, seed planting, fertilizing, harvesting and securing the crop can help in increasing crop production in Punjab,â€ he added. Stephane Oden further said that the company's standard agricultural equipment and large tractors from 65 horsepower to 300 horsepower can help from cultivation to the final stages will save labor and time of the farmers.

The minister said only 15% of Punjab's large landowners have the ability to buy high-quality and large tractors of the KUHN company. According to the clear instructions of Chief Minister, Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government will use paddy to control air pollution by ensuring the provision of rice shredders and super seeders to the farmers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

