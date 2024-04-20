AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Improving kidney transplant sector discussed

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

LAHORE: Kidney transplant surgeon, Dr Brigadier Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed (Retd) called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore and discussed measures aimed at improving the kidney transplant sector.

Director Vigilance Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority, Adnan Ahmed Bhatti was also present in the meeting.

Talking on this occasion, the governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Dr Brigadier Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed (Retd) services for the ailing humanity are commendable. He said that he will also draw the attention of concerned authorities to give civil award to Dr Brigadier Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed (Retd) in recognition of his services.

Kidney Transplant Surgeon Dr Brigadier Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed (Retd) informed the governor about the performance in the field of Kidney Transplant. He said that he has done more than two and a half thousand successful kidney transplants in CMH Rawalpindi and other hospitals. Dr Brigadier Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed (Retd) thanked Punjab governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman for his encouragement.

Meanwhile, the governor congratulated the elected office bearers of Lahore Education Reporters Association "LIRA". He expressed good wishes for President Mehran Ajmal Khan, General Secretary Diba Mirza Senior, Vice President Talha Qureshi, Vice President Daniyal Umar, Joint Secretary Zeeshan Chishti, Finance Secretary Muhammad Asim Raja and Rafia Ikram.

