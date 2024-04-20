Tajir Dost Scheme, 2024: FBR required to launch drive with trade bodies consultations

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is required to launch a massive enforcement drive in consultation with the trade bodies/associations for the successful implementation of the Tajir Dost Scheme, 2024.

Talking to Business Recorder on Friday, Chairman Supreme Council All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) Naeem Mir said that the FBR need to chalk out a proper mechanism for making the scheme a success. It is necessary that the FBR should convene meetings with the trade bodies and Tajir associations to finalise modalities for attracting traders towards the new scheme.

“Till the FBR officials would not approach traders and shopkeepers for registration, it would be difficult for the traders to voluntarily register with the scheme”, Mir said.

During the current economic situation, the voluntary compliance of the traders would be difficult, he said.

In this regard, the FBR’s field formations have to consult with the relevant trader’s associations for implementation of the scheme. Moreover, there should be clarity about the strategy to enforce the scheme.

When asked whether only 50 small traders have been registered with the scheme so far, he said that the FBR has to come forward to encourage traders to register with the scheme. The FBR and the trade bodies have to jointly work on the implementation of the scheme.

Under the scheme, every trader and shopkeeper shall apply for registration under Section 181 of the Ordinance or through the Tax Asaan App or on the FBR’s portal or through the FBR’s Tax Facilitation Centres by April 30, 2024.

The scheme shall come into force with effect from April 1, 2024, and payment of advance tax will be applicable with effect from July 2024.

The FBR has activated the new Tajir Dost module of the Tax Asaan App, which traders/ shopkeepers can easily use from their mobile phones.

Under the Tax Asaan App, one of the new user-friendly modules is “Tajir Dost”.

He said that the APAT strongly supports the registration of traders’ community without an increase in burden or incidence of taxes on shopkeepers. The incidence of taxes should not be increased on small traders and shopkeepers.

The APAT chairman stated that the amount being calculated on the basis of the annual rental value of shops is to be determined.

Under the new scheme, the FBR has developed the “National Business Registry” i.e. a central repository database of small traders and shopkeepers to be registered under the Tajir Dost Scheme, 2024.

According to the SRO 420(I)/2024, the special procedure for small traders and shopkeepers, to be called Tajir Dost Scheme, 2024, has been issued.

This scheme shall apply to the traders and shopkeepers operating through a fixed place of business including a shop, store, warehouse, office or similar physical place located within the territorial civil limits including cantonments in the cities specified scheme for registration and payment of minimum advance tax.

The “shopkeepers” included wholesaler, dealer, retailer, manufacturer cum retailer, importer cum retailer, or such person who combines the activity of retail and wholesale with any other business activity or other person in the supply chain of goods.

The scheme shall not apply to a person being a company or operating as a unit of national or international chain stores in more than one city or a person or a class of persons specifically excluded by the board.

