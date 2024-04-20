AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,399 Increased By 104.2 (1.43%)
BR30 24,136 Increased By 282 (1.18%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-20

IFRS 9: Applicability period of exemption extended till Jan 1, 2026: SECP

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed companies that the applicability period of optional temporary exemption from applying IFRS 9 (Financial Instrument) is extended till January 1, 2026.

According to an S.R.O.506(I)/2024 issued by the SECP, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 510, read with subsection (1) of section 225 of the Companies Act, 2017, the SECP has directed that the applicability period of optional temporary exemption from applying “IFRS 9” – Financial Instrument as given in para 20A of “IFRS 4” – Insurance Contracts (IFRS 4) is extended for annual periods beginning before January 1, 2026. This is subject to fulfilling the same conditions as are prescribed by para 20B of IFRS-4, it added.

Last year, the SECP had exempted certain companies holding financial assets from requirement of submission of the “IFRS 9” (Financial Instruments).

This is subject to the conditions specified for the companies in the SRO 67(I)/2023.

According to the previous notification, the SECP has notified that, in respect of companies holding financial assets, due or ultimately due from the Government of Pakistan in respect of circular debt, the requirements contained in “IFRS 9 (Financial Instruments) with respect to application of Expected Credit Losses Method” shall not be applicable on such financial assets for the financial years ending on or before December 31, 2024.

Provided that such companies shall follow relevant requirements of IAS 39-Financal Instruments: Recognition and Measurement, in respect of referred financial assets during the exemption period, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP government of pakistan IFRS 9

Comments

200 characters

IFRS 9: Applicability period of exemption extended till Jan 1, 2026: SECP

Anti-smuggling drive: Pull your socks up, PM tells LEAs, agencies

Aurangzeb, SFD CEO discuss funding for dam, highway

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Aurangzeb

Payments issue with CPPA-G: Shanghai Electric lodges complaint with PM

10-year solar panel manufacturing policy finalised

LlVE system implemented to deal with challenge of mis-invoicing

Govt apprises NA about its approach to prices of POL products

MPC meeting on 29th

SBP and NBP: Customs authorities directed to deposit all valuable articles

Rs233m scam involving textile unit uncovered

Read more stories