Pakistan regrets US decision to veto Palestine UN membership vote

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday regretted the United States’ decision to veto a UN Security Council’s resolution, seeking full membership of the United Nations for the State of Palestine and also expressed its “deep” disappointment over the Council’s inability to evolve a consensus on the resolution.

Speaking at her weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch voiced Pakistan’s strong support to the full UN membership for the Palestinian State, besides sharing Pakistan’s deep disappointment over the failure of the UN Security Council to evolve consensus on the resolution which was vetoed by the United States on Thursday.

“Pakistan is deeply disappointed at the result of last night’s debate at the United Nations Security Council and its inability to reach consensus and recommend Palestine’s membership of the UN to the General Assembly. We regret the US decision to veto the draft resolution granting full membership of the UN to Palestine,” she said.

She said that Pakistan believes the time has come for the admission of Palestine to the United Nations, which will be a step towards correcting the historic injustice suffered by the Palestinian people for over 75 years.

She added that it would also affirm their right to self-determination, adding that the people of Palestine have an inherent right to live in a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian State within the 4 June 1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Shareef as its capital.

The US, on Thursday, vetoed a widely supported resolution at the UN Security Council that would have paved the way for the state of Palestine to gain full membership at the United Nations. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 in favour, including France, Japan, and South Korea. The US opposed it, while the United Kingdom and Switzerland abstained.

Responding to a query about the forthcoming OIC Summit being held from May 4-5 in Zambia, she said that the summit would consider several proposals including those on Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir as well as Islamophobia.

When her response was sought on the reported Israeli attack allegedly inside Iran, she said that they are still assessing the situation based on the media reports. “We’ve seen media reports and are still assessing the situation. We would comment when there are more details,” she said.

She added that Pakistan is naturally concerned over any escalation in the region and for months, Pakistan has underlined the urgency of international efforts for preventing expansion of hostilities in the region and for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Instead of showing restraint and upholding international law. Israel has brazenly continued with its blatant violation of international law. The irresponsible and reckless Israeli attack on Iranian consulate on the first of April has further vitiated security in an already volatile region,” she said.

She also reiterated Pakistan’s call on the UN Security Council to prevent Israel from its adventurism in the region and to hold it to account for its violations of international law. “The council should actively contribute to efforts for restoring and maintaining international peace and security,” she added.

Asked about an update on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s forthcoming visit, she said that Pakistan is looking forward to receive its “honoured” guest, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. “We will be making official announcement regarding the dates of the visit soon,” she added.

Commenting on the high-level Saudi delegation’s visit earlier this week, she said that the purpose of the ministerial delegation led by Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan was to accelerate discussions on enhanced bilateral economic cooperation.

At the “Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Investment Conference” co-chaired by foreign ministers of the two countries, she added that the two sides discussed investment proposals in diverse sectors such as energy, mining, agriculture, information technology, construction, human resource development, and exports.

She stated that on the proposals put forward by Pakistan, both sides are positively reviewing. “We hope that the negotiations on these investment projects will be completed soon and we will have good news with respect to Pakistan-Saudi economic ties,” she said, adding that Pakistan will continue constructive engagement with the Kingdom to enhance its economic and strategic partnership.

On the suicide attack on Japanese nationals in Karachi earlier in the day, she said that the attack was effectively repulsed due to the timely action of the police. “Pakistan will not rest until terrorism is eliminated,” she added.

Describing the recent statement of the Indian Minister for External Affairs as unfortunate, the spokesperson said the Indian leaders are engaged in a belligerent rhetoric in complete disregard of international law and diplomatic norms. “These reckless statements should be avoided as these threaten regional peace and security,” she said, adding that the diplomat should not advocate unlawful actions.

She categorically stated that Pakistan is fully prepared to respond to Indian provocations and irresponsible behaviour, adding that Pakistan has always acted responsibly despite their repeated provocations.

To another query, she said that Pakistani authorities are considering all aspects of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan and there are no plans to repatriate the Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders.

