Landhi suicide terror attack: FO for bringing perpetrators to justice

Published 20 Apr, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday expressed the government of Pakistan’s resolve to bring the perpetrators of the Landhi suicide terror attack to justice in which two Pakistani nationals lost their lives while five Japanese nationals remained unhurt.

“Two Pakistani nationals were killed in a terrorist attack in Karachi’s Landhi area. Five Japanese nationals remained unhurt during the attack.

Timely action by law enforcement agencies resulted in the death of two terrorists,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It stated that the government of Pakistan strongly condemns this heinous act of terrorism. “All necessary measures will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice. Such dastardly acts only strengthen the resolve of the government and the people of Pakistan to eliminate the scourge of terrorism,” the Foreign Office resolved.

It added that Pakistan remains committed to ensuring the safety of foreign nationals residing in the country. “We will continue to work with our international partners to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” it further stated.

