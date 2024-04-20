Punjab CM highlights potential of digital economy

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that abundant opportunities are available for the people, companies and for the countries in the digital economy.

“We are going to establish the latest IT City in Lahore, IT & Tech District, Education City Film City, where Commercial and residential areas would be established,” the CM said in a meeting with the Secretary General of Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah AlYahya who congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected as the first women Chief Minister.

The CM lauded the cooperation of Digital Cooperation Organization for the promotion of Information Technology in Pakistan. She said, “The progress of every country depends on acquiring the latest technology during present time. There is a great IT potential among the Pakistani youth and future of the youth can be brightened with the provision of better training and technology.

We have to enable the youth to create employment opportunities instead of searching for their jobs. There is a dire need for the promotion of Virtual Education and enhancing the number of Information Technology graduates.”

The CM Maryam said, “We are keen to provide trained IT manpower to the Saudi companies from Punjab. We are keen to establish a Start Exchange Program with the superior Tech Incubators of Saudi Arabia,”

She said, adding: “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia can work jointly in the chip manufacturing industries, lithium-ion batteries and in the manufacturing of electric vehicle sector. Both the countries need to further enhance their cooperation to work in the agriculture and mining technologies.”

She said, “I am fully determined to enable the women to benefit from the digital economy. Foreign reserves amounting to billions of rupees are coming into the country due to sheer hard work of freelance Pakistani youth.” Deemah AlYahya congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on hosting ITCN 24th Edition in Lahore.

She said that IT industry in Pakistan will be promoted by hosting Information Technology Commerce Network. Saudi Arabia launched DCO to promote technological cooperation and expedite the promotion of digital economy as well. The role of Pakistan holds an utmost importance as a founder member of the council, she added.

Deema ALYahya said that digital participation of women is a fundamental part of DCO mandate. The organization is working to digitally empower the women and youth. DCO would play its positive role to enhance foreign investment in Pakistan’s IT sector, she added.

Deemah AlYahya said that a Memorandum of Understanding is intact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to work jointly in the IT sector. Pakistan being a member country can benefit from the IT initiatives of other DCO member countries.

DCO is undertaking measures to enable the participation of women in the digital economy, he said. We are working to provide foreign investment and cloud services to Pakistan in the IT sector. Secretary General DCO said we are providing assistance to the Pakistani companies to enhance their operations in the IT sector of GCC countries.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, CEO CBD Imran Amin and other offers were also present on the occasion.

