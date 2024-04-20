LHC restrains Gujrat police from harassing voters of Elahi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday restrained Gujrat police from causing harassment to the voters and supporters of PTI President Parvez Elahi contesting by-poll in constituency PP-32.

The court had also directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide an application of Pervez Elahi concerning alleged harassment of his voters and polling agents for the upcoming by-election in Gujrat.

Petitioner Qaisera Elahi, the wife of the former chief minister, through her counsel alleging harassment at the hands of the police.

Her counsel told the court that the petitioner’s husband was a candidate from PP-32, Gujrat, but the police were raiding at the corner meetings and his election offices in the constituency.

He alleged that voters, supporters and family members were also being harassed by the police officials.

The counsel asked the court to direct the police not to obstruct Pervez Elahi’s election campaign, make arrests and conduct illegal raids.

The court disposed of the petition with a direction to the Gujrat district police officer to ensure no harassment is caused to the petitioner’s family and voters of his husband, who is a candidate.

