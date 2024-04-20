CM for completing ‘Nawaz IT City’ project within stipulated time

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to complete ‘Nawaz Sharif IT City’ project within stipulated time.

While chairing a special meeting to review progress on Nawaz Sharif IT City project, she directed the CEO CBD to hire World’s best Architectural Companies for the construction and design of the country’s first IT City. She said, “We want to make major cities of Punjab, including Lahore, global IT hubs.” She also reviewed a proposal to allocate two towers for business call centres in Nawaz Sharif IT City.

Earlier, the CEO CBD Imran Amin presented a report on roadshows in China. He said, “16 Chinese companies have expressed interest in Pakistan’s largest and first IT city, whereas eight Chinese companies are ready to work immediately on the project.”

Chief Minister was apprised that roadshows for Nawaz Sharif IT City will also be presented in Singapore, England, Abu Dhabi and other countries. Moreover, within the country, roadshows will be organised from this month to August.

