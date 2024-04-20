Punjab by-polls: Security arrangements finalised

LAHORE: All the security arrangements have been completed in the respective districts for peaceful conduct of the by-elections in Punjab on Sunday.

More than 35,000 officers and officials will be deployed for the security of the by-elections held in 14 national and provincial constituencies. Out of 2599 polling stations, 419 have been declared highly sensitive while 1081 have been declared sensitive.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 4 million 44 thousand voters will be provided a peaceful and safe environment for voting. Fool proof security will be provided to 663 male, 649 female, 1289 joint polling stations and staff of election commission.

IG Punjab said that the installation of CCTV cameras at the most sensitive polling stations has been completed; close monitoring will ensured, whereas the polling process will also be continuously monitored from the Central Police Office, Safe Cities Authority, control and monitoring rooms of the districts.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the Punjab force is fully confident and committed to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of by-elections. In consultation with the relevant institutions, a comprehensive election security, logistics, communication and transportation plan is prepared.

IG Punjab further said that all nefarious attempts of terrorists and anti-national elements to affect peace on bye elections day will be thwarted. He said that officials posted in Punjab Constabulary, PHP, Elite, SPU, and Training Branch will also be posted on election security duty.

IG Punjab said that women police officers will perform duties at ladies polling stations and booths, while for the by-elections; the Punjab Police has the full support of the Rangers and the Pak Army.

He further said that there will be zero tolerance for violation of the Code of Conduct of the Election Commission, Section 144, Arms Prohibition. All formations including Dolphin Squad, Special Branch are being used for election security and the atmosphere of peace and order will be maintained at any cost, he said.

