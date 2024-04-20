First flight from Azerbaijan arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: The first flight arriving in Karachi from Azerbaijan received a warm welcome on early Friday with a grand salute from water cannons at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

According to the details, the Governor Sind Kamran Tessori and Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industries Jam Ikram, along with Civil Aviation’s Director of Operations, Director of Security, and acting Airport Manager, greeted the crew and passengers of the inaugural flight.

