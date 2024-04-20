SCB and the British Asian Trust celebrate success of agripreneurs’ project

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank and The British Asian Trust, in collaboration with partners Shirakat and Sindh Agricultural & Forestry Workers Coordinating Organisation (SAFWCO), celebrated the success of their Agripreneurs project. This was the second phase of the project and focused on high-performing participants from the previous phase.

The project supported 700 participants with additional business growth, marketing, quality assurance and digital literacy training resulting in their revenues increasing by 25%. 300 new participants were also onboarded and provided with basic enterprise development training. The project worked with businesses catering to high demand products such as chillis, vegetable and fruit drying, fodder production in Sindh and Punjab.

Commenting on closing event, Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan said, “We are excited to conclude this programme as part of our wider Future makers initiative to empower the next generation to learn, earn and grow.

The project has developed a sustainable pathway for women and youth out of poverty by addressing key barriers to progress. In collaboration with our partners, British Asian Trust, we have enabled the young Agri entrepreneurs to further broaden their horizons and play an integral role within the Agricultural eco-system and value chain. The programme will positively impact thousands of people and will have ancillary economic gains for the communities.

Highlighting the power of its partnerships, Kamyla Marvi, Pakistan Director of the British Asian Trust, added: “We are delighted to come together and celebrate the achievements of the Agripreneurs Project with our partners. It was through the combined expertise of us all coming together that we positively impacted the livelihoods of 1,000 people. This experience will help them provide sustainable incomes for themselves, their families and communities.”

