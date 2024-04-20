Country braces for another spell of heavy rain

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of landslides and flash floods as the country is bracing for another spell of rainfall from April 25-29, while so far at least 101 people have died and over 100 injured across the country.

The NEOC National Emergencies Operation Center of the NDMA has predicted of ongoing rains until April 22, with potential flooding in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) regions. The expected rainfall may trigger flash floods in local nullahs of several regions, including Khuzdar, Ziarat, Zhob, Sherani, Muslim Bagh, Quetta, Pishin, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Turbat. Flooding may also occur in low-lying areas during the forecast period, particularly in Balochistan. A subsequent weather system from April 23-24 will bring milder conditions, while a stronger system from April 25-29 is expected to cause heavy rainfall and possible hailstorms, affecting various regions including Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab.

The NDMA has advised relevant departments to enhance preparedness for flash floods, especially in vulnerable areas, and urges local authorities to ensure readiness for emergency response. Citizens in at-risk areas should follow safety guidelines such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refraining from driving or walking in waterways.

Farmers, cattle owners, tourists, and travellers are also advised to remain cautious during this period, checking weather and road conditions before travelling, and taking necessary steps to protect crops, livestock, and personal safety.

According to official data, the death toll from continuing rains in KPK has risen to 39, while another 54 people have been injured in various incidents. The rains that began last Friday have caused damages to 2,391 houses in several districts across the province. According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KPK, “as many as 23 children, eight men and eight women are among those died in rain-related incidents during the last eight days”.

According to director-general PDMA, Punjab, at least 21 people have been killed in the province due to thunderbolts and heavy rains.

The flash floods In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region have resulted in the killings of at least 20 people and injured 34. Moreover a total 99 houses are also destroyed in AJK owing to flooding of which 20 completely and 79 partially.

