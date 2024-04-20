AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Azerbaijan envoy meets TDAP chief

Published 20 Apr, 2024

KARACHI: The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, recently paid a courtesy visit to Zubair Motiwala, the Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). The purpose of this meeting was to engage in constructive discussions regarding potential avenues of trade collaboration between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ambassador Farhadov conveyed Azerbaijan’s keen interest in strengthening bilateral trade relations with Pakistan. He highlighted several areas in which Pakistan could consider investing, including services, textiles, and information communication technologies. His Excellency underscored the mutual benefits that could be realized through enhanced cooperation in these sectors.

Motiwala, in response, expressed appreciation for the Ambassador’s visit and echoed the sentiment of fostering closer economic ties between the two nations.

Motiwala’s remarks about introducing a direct flight by AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) between Baku and Karachi, operating twice a week. He emphasized that such a connection would not only facilitate smoother business transactions but also significantly boost bilateral trade and tourism between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

