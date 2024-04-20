AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 19, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        18-Apr-24      17-Apr-24      16-Apr-24      15-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104893       0.105053       0.105103       0.104946
Euro                             0.810926        0.80891       0.809371       0.809499
Japanese yen                    0.0049198      0.0049144      0.0049294      0.0049525
U.K. pound                       0.947574       0.947189       0.947133       0.949163
U.S. dollar                      0.759365       0.760397       0.760902       0.759665
Algerian dinar                  0.0056533      0.0056491      0.0056518      0.0056427
Australian dollar                0.489639       0.487262       0.488956       0.492871
Botswana pula                   0.0551299      0.0549007      0.0549371      0.0553036
Brazilian real                    0.14494       0.144581       0.146824
Brunei dollar                    0.558891       0.557435       0.556703       0.558413
Canadian dollar                                 0.551922
Chilean peso                    0.0007789      0.0007719       0.000778      0.0007876
Czech koruna                    0.0320653       0.032088      0.0319617
Danish krone                     0.108418       0.108482       0.108503
Indian rupee                                   0.0091128      0.0091041
Israeli New Shekel                0.20143       0.201831       0.204431
Korean won                      0.0005478       0.000545      0.0005499      0.0005539
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46627        2.46762        2.46926        2.46644
Malaysian ringgit                0.158996       0.158631       0.158753       0.159009
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162247      0.0161866      0.0162605      0.0162211
Mexican peso                    0.0447429      0.0446927      0.0455394
New Zealand dollar               0.449354         0.4489       0.447943       0.451393
Norwegian krone                                0.0696282
Omani rial                        1.97763        1.97572
Peruvian sol                     0.203423        0.20307       0.204706
Philippine peso                 0.0133471      0.0134075
Polish zloty                     0.187225       0.186642       0.187014       0.188929
Qatari riyal                     0.208617                      0.208699
Russian ruble                   0.0080615      0.0080883       0.008117
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202773       0.202907       0.202577
Singapore dollar                 0.558891       0.557435       0.556703       0.558413
South African rand              0.0400967      0.0398199      0.0402403
Swedish krona                   0.0692602      0.0695635
Swiss franc                       0.83418       0.833272        0.83178
Thai baht                       0.0206636      0.0206714
Trinidadian dollar                0.11256                                     0.112488
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207052       0.207189       0.206852
Uruguayan peso                  0.0196449      0.0193994      0.0195332
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

