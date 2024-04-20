WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 19, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Apr-24 17-Apr-24 16-Apr-24 15-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104893 0.105053 0.105103 0.104946 Euro 0.810926 0.80891 0.809371 0.809499 Japanese yen 0.0049198 0.0049144 0.0049294 0.0049525 U.K. pound 0.947574 0.947189 0.947133 0.949163 U.S. dollar 0.759365 0.760397 0.760902 0.759665 Algerian dinar 0.0056533 0.0056491 0.0056518 0.0056427 Australian dollar 0.489639 0.487262 0.488956 0.492871 Botswana pula 0.0551299 0.0549007 0.0549371 0.0553036 Brazilian real 0.14494 0.144581 0.146824 Brunei dollar 0.558891 0.557435 0.556703 0.558413 Canadian dollar 0.551922 Chilean peso 0.0007789 0.0007719 0.000778 0.0007876 Czech koruna 0.0320653 0.032088 0.0319617 Danish krone 0.108418 0.108482 0.108503 Indian rupee 0.0091128 0.0091041 Israeli New Shekel 0.20143 0.201831 0.204431 Korean won 0.0005478 0.000545 0.0005499 0.0005539 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46627 2.46762 2.46926 2.46644 Malaysian ringgit 0.158996 0.158631 0.158753 0.159009 Mauritian rupee 0.0162247 0.0161866 0.0162605 0.0162211 Mexican peso 0.0447429 0.0446927 0.0455394 New Zealand dollar 0.449354 0.4489 0.447943 0.451393 Norwegian krone 0.0696282 Omani rial 1.97763 1.97572 Peruvian sol 0.203423 0.20307 0.204706 Philippine peso 0.0133471 0.0134075 Polish zloty 0.187225 0.186642 0.187014 0.188929 Qatari riyal 0.208617 0.208699 Russian ruble 0.0080615 0.0080883 0.008117 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202773 0.202907 0.202577 Singapore dollar 0.558891 0.557435 0.556703 0.558413 South African rand 0.0400967 0.0398199 0.0402403 Swedish krona 0.0692602 0.0695635 Swiss franc 0.83418 0.833272 0.83178 Thai baht 0.0206636 0.0206714 Trinidadian dollar 0.11256 0.112488 U.A.E. dirham 0.207052 0.207189 0.206852 Uruguayan peso 0.0196449 0.0193994 0.0195332 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024