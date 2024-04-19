No explosives found after alert from Iran consulate in Paris

PARIS: French police on Friday found no explosives at the Iranian consulate in Paris or on a suspect detained there, prosecutors said, after the mission reported a man had entered with ammunition.

“No explosive materials have been observed at this stage, either on him or on site,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Police arrest man in Paris Iran consulate incident

Police arrested the man, born in Iran in 1963, when he exited after appearing to have “threatened violent action” inside, it said.