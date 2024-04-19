AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,399 Increased By 104.2 (1.43%)
BR30 24,136 Increased By 282 (1.18%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s president makes no mention of explosions

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:52pm

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday hailed Tehran’s unprecedented retaliatory attack on Israel almost a week ago but did not mention explosions heard in his country’s central region.

World leaders called for de-escalation, after United States media quoted officials saying Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes on Iran, after the Islamic republic’s missile and drone attack against Israel.

That operation “showed our authority, our people’s will of steel and our unity,” Raisi told hundreds of people in Semnan province, east of Tehran.

In the speech, he made no reference to the blasts, and there has been no official reaction either from Iranian or Israeli officials.

Despite calls to de-escalate, Israel attacks Iran as region goes deeper into conflict

The blasts resounded early Friday in the central province of Isfahan, state media said.

Iran’s space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian, referring to a type of drone, said there was “a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quad-copters, which were shot down.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he denied Iran had been attacked from abroad.

“There have been no air attacks from outside the borders against Isfahan or other parts of the country so far,” he said.

Iran’s army commander-in-chief Abdolrahim Mousavi attributed Friday’s explosions to “the firing of anti-aircraft defence systems on a suspicious object.”

He said there was “no damage” and that investigations were underway to assess the scale of the incident, according to Tasnim news agency.

Overnight last Saturday-Sunday Iran carried out its first-ever attack directly targeting Israel.

The attack was in response to an April 1 air strike which levelled Tehran’s consular annex in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards members, including two generals.

Israel Iran Ebrahim Raisi

Comments

200 characters

Iran’s president makes no mention of explosions

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Finance Minister

Pakistan hopes for Moody’s rating upgrade as economic indicators improve

Despite calls to de-escalate, Israel attacks Iran as region goes deeper into conflict

Oil slips despite reported Israeli attack on Iran

Rupee records minor improvement against US dollar

‘Reform’ package more important than size of next programme, says IMF

Five Japanese escape unhurt in Karachi suicide blast attack

President Zardari confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) upon Turkish CGS

Aurangzeb pitches bankable projects to attract Saudi, UK investments

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories