Russian rouble little changed against the dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was little changed against the dollar on Friday.

By 0735 GMT, the rouble was 0.07% lower at 93.85 to the dollar after trading in a range of 93.505 to 94.020.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.05% to 100.00.

It gained 0.19% to 12.93 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 1.0% at $87.96 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were slightly higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.18% to 1,162.65.

The rouble-based MOEX index rose 0.12% to 3,460.13.