Russian rouble slightly weakens against the US dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble slightly weakened against the US dollar on Thursday.

By 0717 GMT, the rouble was 0.13% lower at 94.40 to the dollar after trading in a range of 94.200 to 94.400. Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.46% to 100.85 and dropped 0.22% to 13.01 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, rose 0.1% to $87.33 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.21% to 1,151.82.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.08% to 3,451.21.