AIRLINK 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.83%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.75%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.73%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.82%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.09%)
FFL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 114.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
HUBC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.62%)
OGDC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.23%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
PIAA 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 112.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
PRL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.22%)
PTC 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.43%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1%)
SNGP 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
SSGC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 68.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,335 Increased By 40.4 (0.55%)
BR30 23,902 Increased By 47.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,541 Increased By 251.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 23,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields fall after reports of Israel attack on Iran

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 12:43pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields fell on Friday as investors tried to reduce risk before the weekend after reports of an Israeli attack on Iranian soil.

Israel launched an attack on Iran on Friday, sources said, in the latest exchange between the two adversaries, whose decades of shadow war has broken out into the open and threatened to drag the region deeper into conflict.

German 10-year bond yields, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, fell 3.4 basis points (bps) to 2.46%, moving away from a more than six-week high touched on Tuesday.

Euro zone bond yields hold steady after Monday’s rise

Italy’s 10-year yield was lower by 2.1 bps at 3.86%, and the gap between Italian and German bunds narrowed 0.9 bps to 139 bps, after briefly hitting 144.9, its highest point since early March.

The spread between US 10-year Treasuries and German bunds narrowed 2 bps to 212 bps, touching its lowest level in 9 days.

Euro zone government bond

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields fall after reports of Israel attack on Iran

Israel attacks Iran, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan

Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Stocks recover after Israeli strikes on Iran, KSE-100 gains

Five Japanese escape unhurt in Karachi suicide blast attack

Aurangzeb pitches bankable projects to attract Saudi, UK investments

Dubai rains provide ‘opportunity to enhance emergency response systems’: Crown Prince

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

IMF says ready to support, stresses need for reform

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Read more stories