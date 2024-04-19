AIRLINK 67.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.76%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.75%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 68.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.2%)
FCCL 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.53%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.57%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
HUBC 130.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
MLCF 36.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.7%)
OGDC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
PIAA 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 112.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
PRL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.39%)
PTC 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.76%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.68%)
SSGC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.45%)
TRG 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,339 Increased By 44.2 (0.61%)
BR30 23,887 Increased By 32.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 70,553 Increased By 262.5 (0.37%)
KSE30 23,231 Increased By 60.3 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple pulls WhatsApp, Threads from China app store after Beijing order

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 10:31am

Apple said on Friday it had removed Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China after being ordered to do so by the Chinese government, which cited national security concerns.

Other Meta apps including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger remained available, according to Reuters checks on Friday morning.

Many other popular apps developed by Western companies including YouTube and X were also available for download.

It was not immediately clear how WhatsApp or Threads might have caused security concerns for Chinese authorities.

“The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront based on their national security concerns,” Apple said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“We are obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree,” the statement said.

Meta declined to comment and referred queries to Apple. The Cyberspace Administration of China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The iPhone maker said WhatsApp and Threads remain available for download on its other storefronts.

Tech-savvy Chinese consumers are able to download the apps from Apple’s App Stores in other countries if they have an iCloud account there.

Apple plans to invest more than $250mn to expand Singapore campus

Some experts on China’s tech industry said the government order on WhatsApp and Threads could be related to a new rule last August that requires all apps available in China to register with the government or risk being removed.

The deadline for companies to complete registrations was the end of March and the regulations came into effect on April 1.

Apple has removed apps from its China app store before.

In 2017, Apple removed The New York Times news app saying it violated local regulations - a move that came amid rising news censorship in the world’s second-largest economy.

It remains unavailable on Apple’s China App Store. Last year, Apple pulled a number of ChatGPT-like apps when Beijing was working on local regulations on generative artificial intelligence(AI) services.

The removal of WhatsApp and Threads from the China App Store was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Apple whatsapp Instagram artificial intelligence ChatGPT

Comments

200 characters

Apple pulls WhatsApp, Threads from China app store after Beijing order

Israel attacks Iran, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan

Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Stocks recover after Israeli strikes on Iran, KSE-100 gains

Police kill bomber, militant to thwart attack on Japanese nationals in Karachi

Aurangzeb pitches bankable projects to attract Saudi, UK investments

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Read more stories