Canal fed area: 0.3m acres of land will be made available to farmers under LIMS

LAHORE: The Land Information Management System (LIMS) managed by the federal government and Pakistan army is aimed at dealing with the challenges faced by the agriculture sector and making available, uncultivated and barren areas in Pakistan, for cultivation.

Under this system, 300,000 acres of land in canal fed area will be made available for cultivation.

This was disclosed by the Head and Director General of Strategic Projects LIMS Major General Shahid Nazir during a meeting with the Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani here on Thursday.

The LIMS head said that our organization will provide agricultural loans and credit card facility to small farmers in Punjab. All the farmers will be registered, their problems will be resolved and the production will be increased. The Major General added that 16 private companies related to the business of agriculture sector under the management of LIMS will provide all the facilities to the farmers and play their role in providing seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, agricultural machinery and all other items.

He said these facilities will be available to the farmers in a shopping mall covering a wide area. Shahid Nazir said that for the farmers, grain and storage capacity will be increased.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the Punjab government and LIMS will work mutually to materialize the dream of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for agricultural development and prosperity. He said that we have to define the roles, resources and shares of the Punjab government and LIMS. He said that LIMS will play its role to improve the agricultural centers established under the Agriculture Department of Punjab. All necessary steps will be taken to promote gardening (hydroponics gardening) and worming posting. He said that the Punjab government will provide 26,800 agricultural implements to the farmers on rent.

Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that under a business formula, LIMS and the Punjab government will run this company on the basis of no profit and no loss. Iftikhar further said that the location of shopping malls are important, these centers will be established at the district level in the first phase.

