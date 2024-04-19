13 held for overpricing roti, naan in Lahore

LAHORE: In a stern move to ensure fair pricing for basic staples, authorities in Lahore have arrested 13 individuals for overcharging customers for roti and naan, subsequently sealing their shops.

This action is being led by Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin to enforce the government-mandated prices of Rs 16 for roti and Rs 20 for naan across the region.

During his inspection tour of various localities in Lahore including Temple Road, Karim Park, and Thokar Niaz Baig on Thursday, Minister Yasin emphasised that exorbitant pricing for these essential food items is unacceptable and pledged continued operations until there is full adherence to the price notifications.

“The operation against overpriced bread will persist until we achieve 100% implementation of the notified prices,” said the minister. He added that the efforts to regulate bread prices followed extensive groundwork by relevant departments aimed at benefiting consumers directly and curbing profit margins that do not benefit the primary producers.

In his remarks, the food minister also highlighted the recent unprecedented reduction in flour prices, where Rs 500 has been slashed from each 20kg bag. This initiative is part of a broader effort to make essential food items affordable for the average citizen and ensure that savings from reduced flour prices are passed directly to consumers instead of intermediaries.

Price lists have been placed at prominent places in markets as part of the transparency measures so that consumers are well-informed and can report any discrepancies or violations.

“These measures are intended to protect consumers and ensure they benefit from our policies. We are not oppressing vendors but safeguarding the interests of the common man,” Minister Yasin explained.

He assured that all stakeholders, including the vendors, have been kept in the loop with all relevant data shared with them, emphasising that the enforcement of fair pricing is a collective responsibility.

The Lahore administration’s firm stance on maintaining affordability of basic food items like roti and naan underscored a significant move towards consumer rights and economic equity. The campaign is set to continue aggressively until complete compliance is achieved across all markets in Punjab.

