AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-19

Japanese CG opens Fujiyama restaurant at Avari Towers

Press Release Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: A special tasting event was held at Fujiyama, Pakistan’s first Japanese restaurant located at the Avari Towers Hotel which was introduced by the late Byram D. Avari in January 1987, laying the foundation of Fujiyama’s journey of evolution and excellence.

The city’s landmark eatery reopened its doors to fans of Japanese cuisine on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr after extensive renovations.

Avari’s two flagship restaurants Fujiyama and Dynasty were closed during the Covid lockdown, when Dynasty was revamped. On opening its revival it surpassed all expectations. Similarly, Avari has emphatically announced its return with the new Fujiyama, better than ever before, poised to exceed its own well acknowledged dining experience.

The vision and dedication of Byram D. Avari lie at the heart of Fujiyama with his insistence on uniqueness. “The revamped restaurant embodies his vision of bright and happy decor, with meticulous attention to detail. It’s a tribute to our working relationship, honouring tradition while embracing creativity using natural stone, marble, and real rosewood with each element contrasting harmoniously with the other,” stated Tariq Alexander Qaiser, the architect behind the new look of Fujiyama.

Japanese Consul General, Masaru Hattori, inaugurated the renovated restaurant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the official reopening of the establishment.

The special tasting event was a celebration of dining excellence and innovation. On entering the restaurant, one is immediately awed by the transformed ambiance and subsequently led on a gastronomic journey of authentic Japanese flavours, the magic of which was experienced by this correspondent first-hand.

A carefully designed menu was served with extensive starters of miso soup, prawn tempura, gyoza, yakitori, tuna sashimi salad, and assorted sushi and maki. The mains were a choice of chicken or beef teppanyaki served with garlic rice, capping it off with dessert of tempura ice cream, fresh fruits, and Japanese green tea.

“Fujiyama is more than just a restaurant; it’s a culinary journey that celebrates the rich flavours and traditions of Japanese cuisine. Our commitment to excellence ensures that every dish tells a story of authenticity and passion which I am honoured to share with our guests while pushing the boundaries of culinary innovation,” exulted Carlito Magno, Fujiyama’s head chef. He has previously worked at Benihana International and Zuma in Dubai, among other award-winning Japanese restaurants.

The event was attended by Japanese diplomats, prominent culinary aficionados, and several notable names from the media and entertainment fraternity including actor Adeel Hussain, singer and comedian Ali Gul Pir, fashion designer Amir Adnan, actors Ali Safina, Azfar Rehman, actress Hira Tareen, designer Huma Adnan, model Javeria Ali, Nabeel Zuberi, singer Nabila Bano, producer Nina Kashif, actress Samina Peerzada, singer and activist Shehzad Roy, fashion stylist Tabesh Khoja, fashion photographer Tapu Javeri, television actor Usman Peerzada, and actress Zara Tareen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Japanese CG Avari Towers Byram D. Avari Masaru Hattori

Comments

200 characters

Japanese CG opens Fujiyama restaurant at Avari Towers

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Minister rules out PKR devaluation

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Discos officials conniving with power thieves to face the music

PM seeks urgent plan to revamp transmission system, Discos

Appellate Tribunal: FBR issues guidelines for implementation of orders

Dar hints at resumption of Pakistan-India trade ties?

PM forms body to probe MTL underutilisation

Read more stories