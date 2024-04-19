AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
Spot rate loses Rs8,00 per maund

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 8,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 20,800 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained dull and the trading volume remained notably low.

He also told that in terms of pricing, cotton rates in both Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund, while phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

1,000 bales of Kotri and 1,000 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund. The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 8,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 20,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber available at Rs 367 per kg.

