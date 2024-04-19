AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
Apr 19, 2024

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 18, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        17-Apr-24      16-Apr-24      15-Apr-24      12-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105053       0.105103       0.104946       0.104989
Euro                              0.80891       0.809371       0.809499       0.809404
Japanese yen                    0.0049144      0.0049294      0.0049525     0.00496609
U.K. pound                       0.947189       0.947133       0.949163       0.947585
U.S. dollar                      0.760397       0.760902       0.759665       0.759861
Algerian dinar                  0.0056491      0.0056518      0.0056427
Australian dollar                0.487262       0.488956       0.492871       0.495885
Botswana pula                   0.0549007      0.0549371      0.0553036      0.0554699
Brazilian real                   0.144581       0.146824       0.147954
Brunei dollar                    0.557435       0.556703       0.558413       0.560618
Canadian dollar                                 0.551922       0.551984
Chilean peso                    0.0007719       0.000778      0.0007876     0.00079398
Czech koruna                    0.0320653       0.032088      0.0319617      0.0319511
Danish krone                     0.108482       0.108503       0.108494
Indian rupee                    0.0091128      0.0091041      0.0091118
Israeli New Shekel                0.20143       0.201831       0.204431       0.202252
Korean won                       0.000545      0.0005499      0.0005539     0.00055721
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46762        2.46926        2.46644
Malaysian ringgit                0.158631       0.158753       0.159009        0.15935
Mauritian rupee                 0.0161866      0.0162605      0.0162211      0.0163484
Mexican peso                    0.0446927      0.0455394      0.0455845
New Zealand dollar                 0.4489       0.447943       0.451393       0.456638
Norwegian krone                                0.0696282
Omani rial                                       1.97572
Peruvian sol                      0.20307       0.204706
Philippine peso                 0.0134075                     0.0134482
Polish zloty                     0.186642       0.187014       0.188929       0.190046
Qatari riyal                                    0.208699
Russian ruble                   0.0080883       0.008117     0.00813191
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202907       0.202577
Singapore dollar                 0.557435       0.556703       0.558413       0.560618
South African rand              0.0400967      0.0398199      0.0402403      0.0406634
Swedish krona                   0.0695635                     0.0699577
Swiss franc                       0.83418       0.833272        0.83178       0.831722
Thai baht                       0.0206714
Trinidadian dollar                              0.112488       0.112475
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207189       0.206852
Uruguayan peso                  0.0193994      0.0195332      0.0195901
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF SDR Currency values

