WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 18, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Apr-24 16-Apr-24 15-Apr-24 12-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105053 0.105103 0.104946 0.104989 Euro 0.80891 0.809371 0.809499 0.809404 Japanese yen 0.0049144 0.0049294 0.0049525 0.00496609 U.K. pound 0.947189 0.947133 0.949163 0.947585 U.S. dollar 0.760397 0.760902 0.759665 0.759861 Algerian dinar 0.0056491 0.0056518 0.0056427 Australian dollar 0.487262 0.488956 0.492871 0.495885 Botswana pula 0.0549007 0.0549371 0.0553036 0.0554699 Brazilian real 0.144581 0.146824 0.147954 Brunei dollar 0.557435 0.556703 0.558413 0.560618 Canadian dollar 0.551922 0.551984 Chilean peso 0.0007719 0.000778 0.0007876 0.00079398 Czech koruna 0.0320653 0.032088 0.0319617 0.0319511 Danish krone 0.108482 0.108503 0.108494 Indian rupee 0.0091128 0.0091041 0.0091118 Israeli New Shekel 0.20143 0.201831 0.204431 0.202252 Korean won 0.000545 0.0005499 0.0005539 0.00055721 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46762 2.46926 2.46644 Malaysian ringgit 0.158631 0.158753 0.159009 0.15935 Mauritian rupee 0.0161866 0.0162605 0.0162211 0.0163484 Mexican peso 0.0446927 0.0455394 0.0455845 New Zealand dollar 0.4489 0.447943 0.451393 0.456638 Norwegian krone 0.0696282 Omani rial 1.97572 Peruvian sol 0.20307 0.204706 Philippine peso 0.0134075 0.0134482 Polish zloty 0.186642 0.187014 0.188929 0.190046 Qatari riyal 0.208699 Russian ruble 0.0080883 0.008117 0.00813191 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202907 0.202577 Singapore dollar 0.557435 0.556703 0.558413 0.560618 South African rand 0.0400967 0.0398199 0.0402403 0.0406634 Swedish krona 0.0695635 0.0699577 Swiss franc 0.83418 0.833272 0.83178 0.831722 Thai baht 0.0206714 Trinidadian dollar 0.112488 0.112475 U.A.E. dirham 0.207189 0.206852 Uruguayan peso 0.0193994 0.0195332 0.0195901 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

