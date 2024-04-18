AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,318 Increased By 14 (0.19%)
BR30 23,923 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.12%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Indian shares extend fall as volatility rises before key earnings, general elections

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 05:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended at four-week lows on Thursday, reversing intraday gains, as volatility spiked ahead of key quarterly earnings and the start of the country’s general elections.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.69% to 21,995.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.62% to 72,488.99 at close. The benchmarks rose as much as 0.8% during the session, but gave up gains in the final two hours of trade to close at four-week lows.

The indexes have dropped more than 3% in the four sessions since hitting record closing highs on April 10, marking their longest losing streak in about six months.

“Volatility is likely to rise further and remain elevated, as quarterly earnings season and national elections get underway,” Ajit Banerjee, chief investment officer of Shriram Life Insurance said.

“Domestic equities are not immune from the impact of geopolitical concerns or U.S. rate outlook.”

India’s Nifty volatility index rose to 13.04 on the day, highest since March 20.

Indian shares fall for third straight session

The country’s multi-phased elections start Friday, with results to be announced on June 4. Polls project Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a third term.

The IT index fell 0.23%, extending its selling streak to a fourth session, during which it has lost 5.08%.

High weightage financials dropped nearly 1%, also extending losses for the fourth day.

Nestle India fell 3.28% after a report said the company added sugar to baby food sold in low-income countries but not in its main markets in Europe or the UK.

Bharti Airtel jumped 4% to hit a record high amid multiple block deals at premium over its last close.

Power Grid gained more than 2%. Goldman Sachs assigned a “buy” on the state-run energy transmission company’s stock.

IT service provider Infosys and two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto rose 0.34% and 1.15% ahead of their quarterly results, due after market close.

