Contribution of French firms to Pak economy lauded

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of France to Pakistan Nicolas Galey on Wednesday commended the French companies’ contributions to Pakistan’s economy, as well as, developing good practices in terms of governance, gender equality, and human rights.

Ambassador Galey was speaking at an event, organised to showcase the contribution of four French companies – L’Oréal, Servier, Schneider, and IPSOS – to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and women empowerment in Pakistan.

“We indeed believe that the contribution of the private sector is critical to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals by creating employment, building skills, giving opportunities and reducing poverty and inequalities, and we are convinced that, in this regard, French investors abroad have duties and responsibilities in their host countries,” he said.

He said that the French companies’ activities have both a systemic impact through the promotion of values and standards, but also an impact on individuals as portrayed in several videos screened on the occasion.

“I am therefore very happy and proud that French companies in Pakistan develop good practices in terms of governance, gender equality and human rights, as well as working relations and conditions, environment, and local development,” the envoy said.

He said that the promotion of social and environmental responsibility and the contribution of companies to sustainable development issues is another priority that the French government and French companies share.

An example of this commitment is a legislation adopted in France in 2019 to include consideration of social and environmental issues in the management of French companies, he added.

And as far as public and government policies are concerned, he added that all international development and cooperation projects must now systematically integrate actions related to women’s rights and gender equality, as well as climate change issues.

“The initiative that brings us today is also an opportunity to highlight that the French economic presence in Pakistan is beneficial not only to the economy of this country but also to its people, and to show that these companies, apart from the business perspectives, actively participate and locally contribute to the development of Pakistan,” Ambassador Galey further stated.

He added that in some particularly tragic moments, such as the floods of summer 2022, French companies demonstrated their solidarity and their involvement in the Pakistani social and economic fabric by helping local communities, directly or through funding of NGOs.

He stated that the French companies have invested not only financially but also, and most importantly in the development of the human capital of Pakistan, and in the evolution of social relationships between their employees, men and women, at all levels.

He added that women’s empowerment and gender equality are also priorities of France’s foreign policy, which includes an ambitious “feminist diplomacy”. “A particularly necessary policy at a time when women's rights, after decades of undeniable progress, are now increasingly called into question,” he said.

On the occasions, success stories of women and a male employee from these French companies were also screened, who are now not only successfully running their households but also contributing to the national economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024