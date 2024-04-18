Pakistan-West Indies ODI series starts today

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s team will aim to earn maximum points in the upcoming ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixture against the West Indies when the three-ODI series will commence here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday (today).

The second and third ODI will be played on April 21 and 23, respectively.

Nida Dar will captain fifth-ranked Pakistan (16 points), while Hayley Matthews will skipper the ninth-ranked West Indies (eight points). The matches on Thursday and Sunday will start at 09:30 local time, while Tuesday’s game will start at 3:30 pm. To facilitate fans, the entrance to the stadium is free and spectators can enjoy the game from the Javed Miandad enclosure.

Nida Dar, captain Pakistan women’s team said, “We have worked really hard for the upcoming series, knowing the significance it holds for our journey for direct qualification to the ICC Women’s World Cup. The training camp before the series was intense, and our coaches left no stone unturned in refining our skills and strengthening our fitness levels.”

She said, “West Indies may have a good track record against us in ODIs, but we have been playing some excellent cricket lately, and we are eager to continue that trend in the upcoming series. Our goal is to build on our recent successes and deliver strong performances against a tough opponent.”

Hayley Matthews, captain West Indies women’s team said, “Pakistan are very dangerous opponent, especially on their home turf. They have a talented squad capable of turning the game around at any moment. We are up for the challenge, and we are determined to execute our game plan to come out on top. The one-week training camp in Dubai provided us with the perfect platform to refine our skills ahead of the all-important ICC Women’s Championship matches against Pakistan. As we have arrived in Karachi and had a good couple of sessions, our focus now shifts to adapting to the local conditions to do well in the series.” Australia’s Claire Polosak will be the on-field umpire in all the three ODIs and five T20Is. For the ODIs, she will be joined by Abdul Moqeet, Imran Jawed and Nasir Hussain for the on-field umpiring duties, while Saleema Imtiaz and Humairah Farah will be the reserve umpires for the ODI series. The three ODIs will be followed by five T20Is from April 26 to May 3.

