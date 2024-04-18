Punjab govt to amend Local Govt Act 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to amend the Local Government Act 2022 to remove the discrepancies after seeking proposals from all the concerned departments.

This was decided in a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation presided over by Punjab Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman here on Wednesday, which was attended by Punjab Communication and Works Minister Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari and the provincial secretaries of the relevant departments.

The meeting also decided to form a committee to review the proposed amendments to the Local Government Act 2022. It discussed a five-point agenda, including Amendments to the Local Government Act 2022, appointment of administrators, approval for the establishment of cement factories, approval of two technical experts for Ravi Urban Development Board and nominations for Vice Chancellor and Rector at Lahore Garrison University and Imperial College of Business Studies.

The further meeting decided that clearance from all relevant departments, including irrigation, local government, environment and industries besides law, livestock and wildlife life, will be ensured to approve the establishment of cement plants. Further, the higher education department was instructed to propose amendments to the Universities Act to monitor the affairs of private universities.

On this occasion, the Punjab Finance Minister said that given the water shortage, unnecessary expansion of cement plants or establishment of new cement factories cannot be approved without a feasibility study. “For approval of cement plants, the committee members will personally inspect the sites. The Irrigation Department will take legal action against those who use more than the prescribed amount of water in the approved cement factories,” he added.

Given the effects of cement plants on livestock and the environment, the Punjab Communication and Works Minister emphasised the need for clearance from all relevant departments before the establishment of plants and added that the purpose of clearance from relevant departments before the establishment of industries is not to ban industrialisation but to ensure the protection of the natural environment and livestock.

Addressing the meeting, the Punjab Information Minister said that the promotion of industrialization was necessary for economic development, but only those will be allowed to establish industries in the province which will ensure compliance with all laws.

The Punjab Local Government Minister observed that the aim of the amendments in the Local Government Act 2022 is to remove the loopholes in the Act and make it effective.

Meanwhile, the meeting approved the appointments of Major-General Khalil Dar as the Vice Chancellor of Garrison University and Dr Tahira Aziz as the Rector of the Imperial College of Business Studies.

